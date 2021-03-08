New York Lawmaker Pushes Sex Ed Overhaul: Teaching ‘Gender Identity’ To 5-Year-Olds, ‘Anal Sex’ To 11-Year-Olds

A New York state senator is pushing to reform New York’s health curriculum to include teaching topics such as “gender identity” to children as young as 5 years old.

Freshman state Sen. Samra Brouk, a Democrat, is sponsoring a bill in the Senate that would require state educators to adopt sex education standards created by the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), a left-wing activist group that seeks to promote “an equitable nation where all people receive comprehensive sexuality education and quality sexual and reproductive health services affirming their identities, thereby allowing them to access and enjoy sexual and reproductive freedom, as they define it for themselves.”

The SIECUS standards as currently written would require teaching on “gender identity” for 5-year-olds and on hormone blockers for transgender people to 8-year-olds. By age 11, children would begin learning about “vaginal, oral, and anal sex” while studying a slew of gender identities such as “two-spirit” and “pansexual,” according to The New York Post.

“I am greatly concerned about the unacceptably high incidence of relationship violence, sexual harassment and assault, and online bullying in our society today. We must equip the next generation with the skills and education they will need to thrive,” state Sen. Samra G. Brouk, who is backing the legislation, told the Post.

Republican lawmakers have expressed concern about the bill and “outscourcing” the state’s health curriculum to the SIECUS. – READ MORE

