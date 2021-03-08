Japan Supercomputer Finds Double-Masking Doesn’t Work

According to Reuters, science doesn’t bode well for the folks pushing double masks.

A Japanese supercomputer simulation showed this week that wearing two layers of masks provided minimal benefit in blocking the virus.

A study released by scientific research institute Riken and Kobe University on Thursday contradict Fauci and Newsom’s recommendations that double masking is “common sense.”

“Researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer to model the flow of virus particles from people wearing different types and combinations of mask,” according to Reuters.

They found a single surgical-type mask had 85% effectiveness in blocking particles if worn correctly, and a polyurethane mask was around 89%.

Researchers said wearing two masks doesn’t help because it builds air resistance and causes leakage around the edges.- READ MORE

