Texas cops use undercover sting operation to arrest women offering salon services at their homes

Two women were arrested in Laredo, Texas, after they were caught running a beauty salon inside their homes. The women were arrested during an undercover sting operation by the Laredo Police Department.

Officers from the Laredo Police Department were informed of the activities through an anonymous tip sent to the Laredo Police Department mobile app on April 15. The tipster informed police that the women were advertising salon services on social media.

Police went on an undercover sting operation and arrested the women for offering beauty services from home. The cops were part of the COVID-19 task force enforcement detail.

Laredo police arrested Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia, 31, after she allegedly agreed to provide an undercover officer with a manicure. She was charged with “Violation of Emergency Management Plan C/B,” according to KGNS-TV, an NBC affiliate in Laredo. Castro-Garcia was taken to the Webb County Jail for booking, where she was held on a $500 bond. – READ MORE

