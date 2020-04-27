Sen. Tom Cotton Proposes Banning Chinese Students From Studying Science in the US

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) says the United States should place limits on visas for Chinese students.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cotton said that Chinese students should not be able to receive visas to earn science-related degrees at colleges in the United States.

“If Chinese students want to come here and study Shakespeare and the Federalist Papers, that’s what they need to learn from America,” he said. “They don’t need to learn quantum computing.”

He added, “It is a scandal to me that we have trained so many of the Chinese Communist Party’s brightest minds.”

Several Republican lawmakers have called for legislation to punish China for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he believes the U.S. should “sanction the hell out of China for spreading pandemics.” He also echoed calls to “cancel some of the debt that we owe to China.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --