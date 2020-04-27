Trump Asks Why American Taxpayers Should Bail Out “Poorly Run, Democrat” States

Pouring gasoline on a fire started by Mitch McConnell last week, when the Senate Majority leader said there would be no taxpayer bailout for US states and that he is open to allowing states to declare bankruptcy – rather than sending governors more federal money to deal with their own ballooning deficits, moments ago President Trump tweeted a “question” that is sure to incite the states’ – and media’s – ire, namely why should taxpayers be bailout out mostly “poorly run, in all cases Democrat run” states.

Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?

Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

Trump’s tweet comes just days after Nancy Pelosi insisted Friday that Congress’ next economic package would provide billions for financially reeling state and local governments, foreshadowing a sharp partisan fight ahead in lawmakers’ continuing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There will not be a bill without state and local” aid, Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters in the Capitol. Suggesting that Democrats have leverage to address a problem that shows no signs of vanishing soon, she also said, “There will be a bill, and it will be expensive.”

While Pelosi cited no price tag, she said it could be roughly what Congress has already provided for small businesses in previous legislation, which has exceeded $500 billion. Pelosi has begun framing the battle in political terms. She has said House Democrats will include the money in legislation they will call the “Heroes Act” because it will include funds to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, transit workers, health workers in public hospitals and others battling the virus. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --