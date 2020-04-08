Texas city moves to fine people who don’t cover their faces outside to protect against coronavirus

The city of Laredo in Texas is now requiring all residents to wear a mask any time they enter a building that is not their home, or face up to a $1,000 fine.

Beginning Thursday, the ordinance approved by the Laredo City Council mandated that anyone entering a building, using public transit or pumping their gas must cover their nose and mouth with a mask, bandana, scarf or any cloth or face a fine up to $1,000. The rule will remain in place until April 30.

“This does not apply when a person is: engaging in a permissible outside physical activity; that are riding in a personal vehicle; that are in alone in a separate single space; that are with their own shelter group (household members); when doing so poses a greater health, safety or security risk; or for consumption purposes,” the City of Laredo said in a press release.

The council also voted to extend a curfew to pertain to all citizens requiring them to stay in their homes between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they are out for essential services. Otherwise, they may face a fine of between $50 and $1,000 or jail time of up to 180 days.

Those who have to work between those hours must show proof such as a work ID or a signed letter from their employer. Those who are outside for exercise or to walk pets may do so at any hour and do not need to wear a mask.

Some expressed concern that people may not be able to afford such fines during the pandemic. “I’d rather bury them in debt than bury them in a coffin,” Councilman George Altgelt responded, according to the Laredo Morning Times. – READ MORE

