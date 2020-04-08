Second Amendment Activists Suffer Setback in California As Federal Judge Greenlights Gun Store Closures

A federal judge on Monday denied a request by gun-rights groups to prevent California from shutting down gun stores during the coronavirus crisis in a legal battle that could end up before the Supreme Court.

Second Amendment activists had filed a federal suit to block California localities from including gun stores in emergency shutdown orders related to the coronavirus. Judge André Birotte Jr. denied the request, ruling that Los Angeles County—where the case was filed—or any other jurisdiction could close gun stores to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The City’s and County’s stated objective—reducing the spread of COVID-19, a highly dangerous and infectious disease—undoubtedly constitutes an important government objective,” Birotte said in the ruling. “The closure of non-essential businesses, including firearms and ammunition retailers, reasonably fits the City’s and County’s stated objectives.”

The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), which brought the case alongside the National Rifle Association and Second Amendment Foundation, vowed to appeal the decision and is prepared to take the legal challenge to the nation’s highest court.

“The Court’s awful ruling in this matter is far from the end of this lawsuit,” the group said in a statement. “We will continue to seek a preliminary injunction in this matter and are prepared to seek relief from the Ninth Circuit and the Supreme Court should doing so be necessary to end these unconstitutional bans, defend liberty, and fight for the rights of our members and the public.” – READ MORE

