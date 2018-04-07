Texas Church Wipes Out Medical Debt for Over 4,000 Vets and Their Families

Forgiveness is a central Easter theme, and for one Texas pastor, eliminating medical debt for more than 4,000 local families and veterans was the perfect way to give back.

Pastor Stephen Hayes of Covenant Church, a Dallas-based megachurch, spent 12 days in intensive care after he was struck by a car and fell into a coma when he was a teenager.

His father’s church prayed around the clock for his healing. Hayes miraculously woke up from the coma but his family was then bogged down with escalating medical bills.

The church that prayed over him gathered together and helped pay that debt.

Hayes, now 34, wanted to honor that tradition and teamed up with nonprofit group RIP Medical Debt. – READ MORE

