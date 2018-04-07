Mueller Grand Jury Witness Speaks Out- ‘Enough Is Enough’

Public relations executive Ronn Torossian wrote that he was called to testify before the Mueller grand jury in December about his alleged 2012 communication with two now-indicted former Trump campaign officials.

Torossian wrote that he was approached by a special investigator to immediately drop his “professional and personal responsibilities” to answer questions regarding his meeting with Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. He described it as “a short meeting held over five years ago” in which the pair offered to pay him “off-shore” for public relations work on behalf of the Ukrainian government.

Following his Dec. 15 testimony and in light of subsequent information, he shared his opinion that the Mueller investigation now “feels like a witch hunt” aimed at implicating the president.

“The FBI’s reliance on (Christopher) Steele’s past credibility was misplaced, since he concealed from the FBI unauthorized media contacts with numerous outlets and his anti-Trump bias,” read a memo released in February by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee.

“It’s time for this witch hunt to end,” Torossian concluded. “There are plenty of things not to like about President Trump, but if the American people seek to remove him from office the place to remove him is at the ballot box. Enough is enough.” – READ MORE

