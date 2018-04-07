Sessions Announces ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy Following Surge of Illegal Border Crossings

The Justice Department is implementing a “zero-tolerance policy” for any illegal border crossings into the United States, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday.

The new policy comes after the Department of Homeland Security reported earlier this week illegal border crossings had increased 203 percent from March 2017 to 2018.

The 37 percent increase in illegal border crossings from February 2018 to March 2018 marked the largest month-to-month proliferation since 2011, according to the Justice Department.

“The situation at our Southwest Border is unacceptable,” Sessions said in a statement announcing the new policy.

“Congress has failed to pass effective legislation that serves the national interest — that closes dangerous loopholes and fully funds a wall along our southern border,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1