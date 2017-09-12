Terrorists Start Al-Qaida Rip-Off After Disaffection With ISIS

A new al-Qaida-inspired group has sprouted up in Pakistan in the hopes of recruiting from a growing base of disaffected former Islamic State fans and militants.

Known as Ansar al-Sharia Pakistan, the group has emerged in the city of Karachiand was founded by two militants who used to belong to al-Qaida, but disavowed that affiliation in early 2017, VOA reports.

Local media in Pakistan has reported that Ansar has been responsible for at least seven terror attacks in 2017 so far. – READ MORE