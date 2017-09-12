In new book, Hillary Clinton says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might have retired if she had won the 2016 race

In her new book due out Tuesday, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she thinks Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may have retired if Clinton had won the election.

A source who obtained a copy of the book shared a passage from Clinton’s book “What Happened” that describes her interaction with Ginsburg on President Trump’s Inauguration Day.

“I ran into Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, walking slowly but with steely determination,” Clinton writes on page 11. “If I had won, she might have enjoyed a nice retirement. Now I hoped she’d stay on the bench for as long as humanly possible.” – READ MORE