Terror-Linked CAIR Hit With Devastating Investigation

Pressure is mounting against the Council on American-Islamic Relations for its controversial partnership with the San Diego Unified School District in developing an anti-Islamophobia bullying initiative that was enacted last April.

Investigative subpoenas were issued Wednesday afternoon to CAIR’s chapter in California that seek all communications and documents concerning its involvement in creating the allegedly unconstitutional initiative.

CAIR-California will need to produce the documents within 10 days, or it risks facing legal penalties for being held in contempt of court, according to the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, a religious liberty group that issued the subpoenas.

The FCDF is representing a group of concerned parents who expressed outrage that the San Diego public school system had allowed CAIR, an openly religious group that seeks to promote the Islamic faith, to influence public school curriculum in the form of an anti-bullying initiative.

#CAIR Slapped With Investigative Subpoenas Over Coordinating With San Diego Schools. Investigative subpoenas were issued yesterday to CAIR’s chapter in CA & seek all comms & docs concerning its involvement in creating the unconstitutional initiative. https://t.co/BJaqpflhYC — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 15, 2018

The multi-year plan, developed with assistance from CAIR, called for adding Muslim holidays to staff calendars, introducing new library materials on Muslim culture, encouraging Muslim-centered high school clubs, creating “safe spaces” for Muslim students and providing staff training about Muslim culture. – READ MORE

