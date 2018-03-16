David Hogg Gets Horrible News as Anti-Gun Campaign Blows Up in His Face

The gun grabbers are going to hate this.

In the month since the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, American television screens have been images of angry teenagers demanding that grown-ups do something about gun violence in the United States.

But there’s a huge part of the young adult population who aren’t making it onto the mass media’s television screens, but have evidently decided to do something about gun violence on their own:

Arm themselves so they can be responsible for their own defense.

According to the Bellevue, Washington-based Second Amendment Foundation, the organization has experienced a massive surge in people aged 18 to 20 joining or supporting the organization — a spike of almost 1,200 percent.

In a news release, foundation founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb attributed the spike to the fact that one of the most tangible results of the aftermath of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has been a new gun law in Florida that bans purchases of rifles by those under 21.

“We normally don’t get that many members or donors in that age group, since the gun rights movement typically trends toward older Americans,” Gottlieb said in the release. – READ MORE

