‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Savages Politically Correct Celebrities With One Tweet

It’s no secret that “Wheel Of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is a savage. Not only does he host America’s Game, troll competing gameshow hosts like “Jeopardy’s” Alex Trebek, and give out incredible family vacations every weeknight, he also knows his place in the world. And it’s not in politics.

“I’m tired of sitting on the sidelines,” he tweeted. “Time to get involved, take a stand, make a difference. Announcing formation of Celebrities Who Mind Their Own Business. Join me now…before it’s too late.”

This isn’t the first time Sajak has called celebrities out for their preachy tactics, either. – READ MORE

