Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Supporters of former Texas Congressman Steve Stockman are contending his recent criminal prosecution is the latest example of punishment being meted out to those who dare to run afoul of the “deep state.”

Stockman, who represented the 36th congressional district just east of Houston from 2013 to 2015, was convicted in April of misuse of funds donated to non-profits he oversaw for personal and campaign-related purposes, The Texas Tribune reported.

The 61-year-old faces up to 283 years in prison for the 23 charges, which nearly all relate back to checks he received from two donors totaling about $950,000.

A website set up by supporters attributes the prosecution in the case, which began with an aggressive multi-year Obama Justice Department investigation, as an example of the “deep state” in action.

Former federal prosecutor and fellow Texan Sidney Powell — who worked briefly pro-bono on Stockman’s legal team following his conviction, filing a court document calling for his release from prison pending his sentencing hearing and appeal — told The Western Journal that justice was not served in the case.

“The ‘Public Integrity’ section of the Department of Justice is wrongly named. It is notorious for political prosecutions,” she said. “It is highly likely they targeted former Congressman Stockman and have been extremely and unreasonably harsh toward him because he was so outspoken in trying to hold Lois Lerner, the Clintons, and Obama accountable.”

World Net Daily founder Joseph Farah hopes Trump will pardon Stockman.

“Steve went to Washington to do one thing — defeat the Deep State,” he wrote in an Op-Ed following the congressman’s conviction.

“There’s an old saying about the feds: If they want to get you, they have an unlimited budget and unlimited power to do so,” he added. “Knowing what we now know in more graphic detail than ever before, are you surprised?” – READ MORE

