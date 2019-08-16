Tennessee puts Stephen West to death by electric chair

Tennessee inmate Stephen West, found guilty of kidnapping and fatally stabbing a woman and her 15-year-old daughter in 1986, was executed on Thursday by way of the electric chair, state officials announced.

The 56-year-old also had been convicted of raping the teen.

West was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

“The death sentence of Stephen West was executed by means of electrocution on Aug. 15, 2019, in accordance with the laws of the state of Tennessee,” a statement sent to Fox News from the department read.

The sentence was carried out at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. West's last meal: a Philly cheesesteak and french fries.