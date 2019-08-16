AOC: Trump Supporters Not Educated Enough to Recognize Their Own Racism

This week on Crooked Media’s “Pod Save America,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said many of President Donald Trump’s supporters were not educated enough on racism to understand the policies they support are racist.

(…)

She continued, “We need to talk about racism, its contours, its histories, where it manifests, how it’s used, because like all winning political phenomena, whether good or bad in your opinion, they rely on collation building. So Trump relied on a coalition, and a core part of that coalition were racists building a collation with all sorts of other people that could be susceptible to racist views—if they were blankets and layered and made people feel good about it not being a racist thing.”

She added, "So there are a lot of people that support Trump that genuinely don't believe that they are racist because we do not talk about or educate people on recognizing racism. And because we do not do that we get caught in this debate of is something racist. Then people use their defensiveness, and they say, 'Well, it's not racist because I'm not racist and I believe this thing because it's economic in nature.'"