POLL: Americans Say Murder More Likely Than Suicide in Epstein Case

Americans aren’t buying that disgraced financier and convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in jail last weekend.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 29% of American Adults believe Epstein actually committed suicide while in jail. Forty-two percent (42%) think Epstein was murdered to prevent him from testifying against powerful people with whom he associated. A sizable 29% are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Sixty-seven percent (67%) say they have closely followed news reports about Epstein, with 25% who have followed Very Closely.

Among Americans who have been following the story Very Closely, 56% say Epstein was murdered. – READ MORE