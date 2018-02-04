After Telling Trump ‘F*ck You,’ Bird Brain Jennifer Lawrence Urges Americans to ‘Come Together’

Jennifer Lawrence struck a tone of unity at an anti-government corruption rally in New Orleans on Saturday, urging Americans to “come together” and to not let political differences diminish personal relationships.

Speaking at a star-studded variety show called “Unrigged Live!” — the capstone event of the three-day Unrig the System Summit, a gathering meant to rally against corruption in government — the 27-year-old mother! star told attendees that “our democracy could use some work.”

“We all believe that our government, that we pay for with our taxes, should work for us,” Lawrence said, acknowledging that both Republicans and Democrats alike were in the audience.

“So many of us have come from so many places across the country… from across the political spectrum, to be here tonight,” she continued. “We all have different reasons for being here, and I guess I’ll tell you mine.”

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *