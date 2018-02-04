True Pundit

Politics Security

Head of Charlotte FBI Verbally Drop Kicks James Comey for Ruining Bureau (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

A former Assistant Director of the FBI who was once the head of the Charlotte FBI office said he was glad the much anticipated memo casting doubt on the intelligence in the Russia investigation was released but said he was very much opposed to the politics behind it.

Chris Swecker who is now a lawyer and consultant in Charlotte said the memo points to a few agents who bent the rules and Swecker blames former FBI Director James Comey for allowing it to happen.

Swecker said Comey, “Did a tremendous amount of damage to the FBI’s reputation by not following the rules, allowing bias to creep into the investigation and leaking information because he felt like it was righteous.”

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info


Former head of Charlotte FBI reacts to memo release, blames James Comey
Former head of Charlotte FBI reacts to memo release, blames James Comey

Chris Swecker who is now a lawyer and consultant in Charlotte said the memo points to a few agents who bent the rules and Swecker blames former FBI Director James Comey for allowing it to happen.
WCNC WCNC

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: