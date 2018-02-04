Head of Charlotte FBI Verbally Drop Kicks James Comey for Ruining Bureau (VIDEO)

A former Assistant Director of the FBI who was once the head of the Charlotte FBI office said he was glad the much anticipated memo casting doubt on the intelligence in the Russia investigation was released but said he was very much opposed to the politics behind it.

Chris Swecker who is now a lawyer and consultant in Charlotte said the memo points to a few agents who bent the rules and Swecker blames former FBI Director James Comey for allowing it to happen.

Swecker said Comey, “Did a tremendous amount of damage to the FBI’s reputation by not following the rules, allowing bias to creep into the investigation and leaking information because he felt like it was righteous.”

Chris Swecker: “Unfortunately under Jim @Comey, that hubris… caused him to make up his own rules.” pic.twitter.com/4judjbeYVy — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 4, 2018

