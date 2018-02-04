26-yr-old Colts player Edwin Jackson killed: Was Suspected Drunk Driver an Illegal Alien?

Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson was one of two people killed early Sunday after being struck by a suspected drunken driver along Interstate 70.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday along the westbound lanes of I-70, just west of Holt Road.

Police said Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon were standing near a stopped vehicle when a black Ford F-150 pickup truck drove onto the emergency shoulder and struck them both.

“As he slowed to stop for the crash he struck the body of the victim in the center lane,” Perrine said in a statement.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales of Indianapolis, tried to flee the scene on foot.

He was apprehended shortly after on the ramp to Holt Road by Mays, police said.

“It is believed Gonsales was intoxicated and was driving without a license,” Perrine said in a statement. “He was transported to the Marion County Jail, the result of the test for intoxication is pending.”

Just learned about the passing of one of my favorite teammates.. Always happy.. always uplifting.. always humble..he was a true shining light on this earth..Such an incredibly sad day for anybody who has ever been lucky enough to be around or befriend Edwin Jackson.. RIP Ed..damn pic.twitter.com/RxKoA8OQ9j — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 4, 2018

