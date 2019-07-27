Ted Lieu on Mueller Testimony: ‘I Don’t Know Who Got to Him’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Ted Lieu (D., Calif.) was less than happy with Robert Mueller when the former special counsel issued a correction to his congressional testimony, wondering the next day on CNN who “got to him.”

Most observers viewed Mueller’s Wednesday testimony as a dud, with no new disclosures about his investigation into President Donald Trump and the allegation that he colluded with Russia or attempted to obstruct the investigation.

The only moment that seemed game-changing was when Mueller responded in the affirmative to a question from Lieu whether “the reason that you did not indict the president is because of the opinion that you cannot indict a sitting president.” – READ MORE

