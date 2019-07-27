Acting ICE Director Torches Dems Who Are Calling to Abolish ICE: They ‘Don’t Know What They Are Talking About’

To Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Matt Albence, those who are calling for the elimination of the agency are wrong to do so.

“They’re safe, they’re humane, they’re secure, the individuals are not there for punitive purposes, they’re not being punished for a sentence or a criminal violation,” he said of the facilities. “They’re being detained, pending their immigration proceedings, prior to their removal.”

He added that those facilities “were not made for long-term detention” and called on Congress for the funding to address the border situation. “They’ve failed to do so,” he said.

“Those people that say they want to abolish ICE really don’t know what they are talking about. If you want to abolish ICE, what you’re saying is that you don’t want 140,000 criminals removed from the country every year. What you’re saying is you don’t want the 44,000 criminal arrests that each made last year to be made. What you’re saying is you don’t want the 1,300 children that were saved from sexual exploitation and human trafficking actively engaged in that kind of victimization being saved. You’re saying you don’t want to have a secure country, you want to close down Visa security posts which stops terrorists and bad actors overseas.”

"So you really don't know what you're talking about or you haven't taken time to learn about our agency if you want to go out there to say things like that," he added.