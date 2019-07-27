Ayanna Pressley to Introduce Bill Banning Federal Death Penalty

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) is set to introduce a bill banning the federal death penalty in response to the Justice Department’s announcement regarding the policy.

“The death penalty has no place in a just society,” Pressley wrote in a tweet Thursday with an attached picture of the bill.

The bill states:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no person may be sentenced to death or put to death on or after the date of enactment of this Act for for any violation of Federal law. Notwithstanding any other provision of law, any person sentenced to death before the date of enactment of this Act for any violation of Federal law shall be resentenced.

Pressley claimed that the so-called "racist rhetoric" coming out of the White House is what led to the reinstatement of the "vile" federal death penalty policy.


