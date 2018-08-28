Ted Cruz’s Challenger Ducks Out Of Friday’s Debate

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat running against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas’ U.S. Senate race, announced that he is ducking a debate that had been scheduled for this Friday, blustering that it “is not going to happen.”

O’Rourke was appearing at the 2018 Texas Disability Issues Forum in Austin when he opined, “Friday in Dallas is not going to happen, but I’m convinced we will debate. I’m convinced there will be a number of debates.”

Just not this Friday.

In late July, Cruz strategist Jeff Roe sent a letter to O’Rourke, suggesting five debates: August 31 in Dallas on “Jobs/Taxes/Federal Regulations/National Economy”; September 14 in McAllen on “Immigration/Border Security/Criminal Justice/Supreme Court”; September 21 in San Antonio on “Foreign Policy/National Security”; October 5 in Houston on “Energy/Trade/Texas Economy”; and October 12 in Lubbock on “Healthcare/Obamacare.” – READ MORE

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday lambasted his Democratic challenger, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, for supporting NFL players’ protests during the national anthem.

“When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American (than players taking a knee), well I got to tell you, I can,” Cruz said during a campaign stop in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to The Caller Times.

Cruz, who is running against O’Rourke for state Senate, reportedly went on to use service members as an example, noting that those on U.S. military posts salute the flag and stand for the national anthem.

Cruz’s comments came as a direct response to statements O’Rourke made last week defending NFL players’ on-field protests during the national anthem.– READ MORE