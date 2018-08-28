‘He Started Telling the Truth’: Owens Says Trump Is ‘Killing Political Correctness’ and It’s Working (VIDEO)

Candace Owens said on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sunday that President Trump has dismantled political correctness during his time in the White House.

Owens said that the country was being lost to political correctness until Trump took office, but that she admires his courage to actively support minorities.

“Everybody was too politically correct to tell us that we were losing this country,” she said. “[Trump] stood up on a platform and he started telling the truth.”

.@RealCandaceO on @realDonaldTrump: "I think that what he did in this country was the most necessary thing by killing political correctness…He stood up on a platform and he started telling the truth." pic.twitter.com/eJwHHqJmjR — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2018

Owens, Turning Point USA's communications director, has been a vocal supporter of the president, oftentimes receiving backlash from those who oppose him.

Candace Owens is calling out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for refusing to debate her and other conservatives.

Following the Democratic socialist congressional candidate’s rejection of Ben Shapiro’s offer to donate $10,000 to a charity of her choice in exchange for an hour-long debate, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk upped the ante.

Kirk tweeted that he has a group of donors who will contribute $100,000 to a charity of Ocasio-Cortez’s choosing if she will debate Owens, who serves as communication director for Turning Point USA.

Just reminding everyone that @Ocasio2018 is turning down $100,000 to a charity of her choosing— because she doesn’t want to debate her socialist platform with me. Weird. I thought socialists LOVE taking money they don’t earn. https://t.co/3MZa7qbjml — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 13, 2018

As of Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez had not responded to the offer.