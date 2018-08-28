Pedophile Appears In Court. Victim’s Dad Sends Him To Hospital.

Donald Courtney Biggs, 40, pleaded guilty in February “to a felony count of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity in a case that the U.S. Attorney’s Office says involves at least two years of secret recordings of juveniles changing clothes, showering and using the bathroom in his home, on multiple church trips and at summer camps,” the Mail Tribune reported.

During the sentencing, 45-year-old Kevin Patrick Smith, who is reportedly the father of one of the victims, jumped over the railing and punched Biggs.

The hit knocked Biggs to the ground where he lay in the fetal position, and he ultimately landed in the hospital. – READ MORE

A German woman committed one of the worst acts perpetrated on an innocent child in recent memory, selling her eight-year-old son on the darknet to pedophiles, who raped him repeatedly.

The 48-year-old woman, who has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for selling her young son on the darknet to abusers, has a 39-year-old partner who is a convicted pedophile, according to The Guardian. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl, The New York Times reported. The Times added:

The court found that the man had assaulted the 3-year-old daughter of acquaintances who had visited the family for play dates. When the families’ relationship soured and the girl no longer visited, the man started his repeated assault of the woman’s son, the court said, with the woman’s full knowledge and participation. … The mother always stayed close by during the assaults, to act as a calming influence, according to testimony heard in court.

Almost 60 separate identified acts starting in 2015 targeting the son were listed; the partner received a 12-year prison sentence plus a preventative detention order, which will effectively function as a life sentence. Six other men who had paid the couple to abuse the boy, who is now 10, were sentenced to between eight and 10 years. – READ MORE