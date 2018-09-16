STRZOK SOUGHT TO CAPITALIZE ON NEWS REPORTS ABOUT DOSSIER, TEXT MESSAGE SUGGESTS

A newly revealed text message suggests that former FBI official Peter Strzok sought to capitalize on news reports in January 2017 that President Donald Trump had been briefed about allegations in the infamous Steele dossier.

Strzok wanted to use a CNN report related to the dossier as a reason to interview witnesses as part of the FBI’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government, according to the text message.

“Sitting with Bill watching CNN. A TON more out,” Strzok, a former FBI counterintelligence official, texted to FBI lawyer Lisa Page on Jan. 10, 2017.

“Hey let me know when you can talk. We’re discussing whether, now that this is out, we use it as a pretext to go interview some people,” continued Strzok, according to a CNN reportpublished Friday.

Just before Strzok sent the message, CNN had reported that top government officials, including then-FBI Director James Comey, briefed then-President-Elect Trump on Jan. 6, 2017 about some of the salacious allegations in the dossier, which was authored by former British spy Christopher Steele and financed by Democrats. – READ MORE

In the wake of newly released text messages between fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova said he believes “the walls are closing in” on Obama-era FBI and Department of Justice Department officials.

Damning new texts obtained by Fox News this week show former FBI lovebirds Strzok and Page talking about government employees “leaking like mad” and media outlets competing for scoops in the run-up to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“The walls are closing in, but they’re not closing in on the president. They’re closing in on the FBI and the Department of Justice under President Obama,” diGenova said on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday night.

He explained that the new Strzok-Page texts exposed a strategy to “illegally and criminally” release Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant information, including releasing the name of a U.S. citizen caught up in the surveillance abuse.- READ MORE