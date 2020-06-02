Ted Cruz Rips Justin Timberlake over Bail Out Money for ‘Antifa Terrorists Destroying Minority Communities’

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) ripped pop megastar Justin Timberlake after the Grammy-winning singer urged fans to follow in his footsteps and donate to an organization providing bail money for lawless protesters.

“Justin, how about giving your millions to a fund to help the African-American and Hispanic small businesses that are being burned & looted, rather than a fund to bail out the spoiled (often white) ANTIFA terrorists who are destroying minority communities?” Cruz asked in response to the “Mirrors” singer’s tweet, which encouraged fans to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Cruz’s sharp response to Timberlake comes as the country experienced yet another night of violent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. However, as President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have emphasized, many of the protesters seem to be associated with radical leftist groups including Antifa and have engaged in lawless behavior. Video after video shows rioters assaulting police officers and pillaging businesses — many of which are minority-owned — in the name of “justice.” – READ MORE

