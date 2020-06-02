Rioters So Angry About George Floyd … They Wrote ‘Free Palestine’ on a Synagogue

Protests over the horrific death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis have taken on a life of their own as riots broke out across the country. Rioters looted, vandalized, and burned stores, monuments, and buildings that had nothing to do with police brutality, but perhaps the most egregious case came in Los Angeles on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath.

Synagogue Congregation Beth El on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles vandalized… Tell me this ugly hatred is still about #blm or #georgefloyd?! pic.twitter.com/DnCiA2Zc5L — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 31, 2020

Rioters targeted a synagogue in Los Angeles, spray-painting graffiti reading “F**k Israel” and “Free Palestine” right below the sign with the name “Congregation Beth Israel,” the Jewish Journal of Greater Los Angeles reported.

“Synagogue Congregation Beth on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles vandalized… Tell me this ugly hatred is still about or ?!” Lisa Daftari, founder and editor of The Foreign News Desk, tweeted with the photo. – READ MORE

