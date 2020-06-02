Texas bar bans customers who wear masks

You read the headline correctly. A Texas bar is banning customers who wear masks. Quite the opposite of what other places are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

No mask, no problem, says the owner of a bar in Elgin, Texas. The Liberty Tree Tavern not only warmly welcomes maskless patrons, but it prohibits customers who wear masks. This is sure to cause a stir on the suddenly polarizing topic of people wearing face masks.

“Due to our concern for our citizens, if they feel the need to wear a mask, then they should probably stay home until it’s safe,” the notice outside the Liberty Tree Tavern states, according to USA Today. No mask-shaming going on at the Liberty Tree Tavern.

“It is more of a pushback against the wannabe snitch patrols and the contact tracers they’re gonna hire,” the bar’s co-owner Kevin Smith told KXAN.

“This is still rural Texas,” Smith told the news outlet. Elgin, which is 25 miles east of Austin, has a population a little over 9,000. The small Texas town has recorded only 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --