Ted Cruz: ‘Our colleges and universities are trying really hard to raise a generation of pansies’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R) said colleges and universities around America are “trying really hard to raise a generation of pansies” by shielding students from “ideas that are scary” with the preponderance of “safe spaces” — and that instead students should be taught to confront and engage with such ideas.

After his speech, Cruz took questions from the crowd, and one college student hilariously shared that political correctness has infiltrated even debate competitions. The student noted that participants must write their gender pronouns on a board, “trigger warn” prior to any “edgy” content, and that they can get “equity called” for offensive statements — not to mention the “gender minority” tournaments that exclude males.

“We’re all gonna die,” Cruz deadpanned before adding that “one of the saddest things we’re seeing is our colleges and universities are trying really hard to raise a generation of pansies.”

"What is this sense that you have a right not to be offended?" he asked. "You have a right not to hear ideas that are scary? Look, the entire purpose of university is to hear ideas that are scary." The room erupted with loud cheering and applause.