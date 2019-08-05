Dem Rep. Escobar: Trump ‘Not Welcome’ in El Paso While We’re in Mourning

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) told President Donald Trump he was not “welcome” to visit El Paso, TX, following the shooting by someone who reportedly posted a manifesto online railing against immigrants.

Escobar said it is “probably unfair” to say the Trump rally held in El Paso in February is the cause of the attack, but said the president needs to “do a little self-reflection” on his rhetoric and actions at his rallies.

“It is shocking to me that is so utterly self-aware,” Escobar lamented. “And this is why from my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning.” – READ MORE