Dayton Mayor Praises Police’s Response to Shooting in ‘Under a Minute’

The mayor of Dayton, Ohio praised the city’s police force’s rapid response to the shooting that rocked the city over the weekend.

While speaking at a Sunday news conference following the horrific attack over the weekend that left 10 people dead — including the shooter — and over two dozen injured, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the downtown area attacked saw “thousands” of people on weekend nights and that officers on patrol in the neighborhood were able to stop the attack in “under a minute” after it began.

“If Dayton police had not gotten to the shooter in under a minute — and figure that 26 injured, nine dead — hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today,” said the mayor to reporters.

A remarkable quote here from Dayton Mayor @nanwhaley, grappling with telling her city that the Oregon District, where the shooting happened, is safe, while also saying nowhere in the country is really safe from these shootings. Full quote threaded. pic.twitter.com/ycjC6pdase — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) August 4, 2019

She also said in a news conference that the Oregon District "is one of the safest places in the whole region" and adding that "these senseless acts of violence that occur have been happening any place."