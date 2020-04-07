Ted Cruz: Mainstream Media Are ‘Rooting for This Pandemic to Be Worse and Worse’ (VIDEO)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) took a few jabs at the press during a Monday appearance on Fox News for its handling of coronavirus coverage.

According to the Texas Republican U.S. Senator, the mainstream media were rooting for “disaster,” given they believe it would be a mark against President Donald Trump.

Cruz cited an example of a tweet from The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler, who he challenged days earlier for questioning Trump’s remarks about unemployment at the State of the Union address last month. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --