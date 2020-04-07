Social Media Explodes Over Sheila Jackson Lee’s Medical Face Mask Disaster

Sheila Jackson Lee is not known for being the brightest bulb in the box. This is the woman who once said the U.S. Constitution is 400 years old.

However, you’d think as the chair of the House Coronaviurs Taskforce that she would at least know how to wear a face mask, right?

We’re DOOMED! 😭 — OakTown ☢ Unfiltered (@hrtablaze) April 6, 2020

A photo of Ms. Jackson Lee with her medical face mask on completely and totally wrong emerged and caused quite an uproar online.

It was on so wrong, as a matter of fact, that Jackson Lee would likely catch and spread every germ on the planet. – READ MORE

