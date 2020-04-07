Joe Rogan On 2020 Election: I Would ‘Rather Vote For Trump’ Over Biden, Biden Can’t Handle Anything (VIDEO)

Joe Rogan, host of the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said on Friday that he would vote for President Donald Trump over Joe Biden if Biden becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.

Rogan made the remarks while talking with guest Eric Weinstein, a left-wing political commentator who is also the managing director of Thiel Capital.

“This is the real issue with the Democratic Party,” Rogan said. “They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing. They really have. They’ve made us all morons.” – READ MORE

