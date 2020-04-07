Joe Rogan On 2020 Election: I Would ‘Rather Vote For Trump’ Over Biden, Biden Can’t Handle Anything (VIDEO)

Joe Rogan, host of the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” said on Friday that he would vote for President Donald Trump over Joe Biden if Biden becomes the Democratic presidential nominee.

Joe Rogan–who supported Bernie–on his podcast yesterday w/ managing director of Thiel Capital Eric Weinstein.

“I’d rather vote for Trump than . I don’t think he can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet.”

1.3 million views on YouTube since yesterday

Rogan made the remarks while talking with guest Eric Weinstein, a left-wing political commentator who is also the managing director of Thiel Capital.

“This is the real issue with the Democratic Party,” Rogan said. “They’ve essentially made us all morons with this Joe Biden thing. They really have. They’ve made us all morons.” – READ MORE

