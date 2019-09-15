Ted Cruz: ‘I Hope to Run Again’ for President of the United States

Guess who is thinking about running for president again?

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), in a recent interview with the Christian Science Monitor, said, “Look, I hope to run again. We came very, very close in 2016, and it’s the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.”

Cruz, of course, was then-candidate Donald Trump’s last opponent in the GOP primary, which had 17 candidates.

Cruz was speaking about the 2024 election as his launching pad, since Trump won’t be eligible for a third term if he wins re-election in the 2020 race.

"The great thing is, every issue I was fighting for in the presidential campaign is front and center in the Senate," Cruz also said.