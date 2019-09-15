Beto O’Rourke Would Not Just Take Guns — He’d Tear Down Border Walls, Too

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, still a candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination, has been focusing lately on all the things he’d take away from America and Americans as he tries to keep his struggling campaign afloat.

He said last Thursday that “hell, yes,” he’d take away “your AR-15, your AK-47” in an effort to protect all Americans from gun violence — never mind that his proposal would mean ripping away legally purchased possessions from law-abiding citizens across the country and violate the Second Amendment.

Now he has emphasized again something he’s said earlier on the campaign trail: He wants to take down existing border walls in the El Paso, Texas, area because he says they’ve made crime “actually go up.”

“There are more than 600 miles of wall and physical barriers now along that 2,000-mile border,” O’Rourke told Latino USA’s Maria Hinojosa on Friday — barriers that are “not working.”

“In El Paso, we saw crime actually go up after the wall was constructed instead of coming down. It made us less — not more — safe. As an El Pasoan, I, for one, would want to take much of that wall down,” O’Rourke said.

However, O'Rourke also said he would defer to other communities as to whether or not they wanted to keep border walls in their cities.