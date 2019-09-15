Older iPhones Reported ‘Breaking’ After Apple Unveils iPhone 11

Right after Apple announced the iPhone 11, numerous owners of older iPhones began to report device malfunctions reminiscent of a 2017 debacle in which the company admitted slowing the performance of older phones – ‘officially’ in order to extend their battery life.

At the time, Apple said in a statement that it had “never – and wound never – do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product.”

According to USA Today, however, the coincidences are piling up.

“So, of course I’m suspicious that yesterday’s Apple announcement killed my current iPhone. It just stopped working. Awesome,” claimed Twitter user ZarduBen.

And so on. All Apple can offer on the topic is the same "As batteries age" schpiel – however the flurry of sudden issues being reported would appear unrelated.