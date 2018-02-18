Ted Cruz Did A 15 Minute Interview With CNN – They Aired None Of It, Then Attacked Him For Not Coming On-Air

CNN was very upset that Republicans were not coming on their programming in the wake of the school shooting tragedy this week.

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17. Brian Stelter — CNN’s human-egg hybrid — personally whined that GOP congressmen were “scared” to come on their programming after the tragedy. “What are they afraid of?” a CNN graphic flashed on “New Day.”

“If Cruz thinks gun control improvement is not the answer, what is?” Cuomo tweeted. “Ask the question, Senator: what are we going to do to stop school shootings? Don’t just say what won’t work, work to find an answer!”

Cruz responded soon thereafter, fact-checking the serious CNN personality. Cruz said that he was on CNN for 15 minutes and CNN aired “NONE” of the interview. – READ MORE

