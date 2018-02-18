Politics
Ted Cruz Did A 15 Minute Interview With CNN – They Aired None Of It, Then Attacked Him For Not Coming On-Air
CNN was very upset that Republicans were not coming on their programming in the wake of the school shooting tragedy this week.
On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17. Brian Stelter — CNN’s human-egg hybrid — personally whined that GOP congressmen were “scared” to come on their programming after the tragedy. “What are they afraid of?” a CNN graphic flashed on “New Day.”
“If Cruz thinks gun control improvement is not the answer, what is?” Cuomo tweeted. “Ask the question, Senator: what are we going to do to stop school shootings? Don’t just say what won’t work, work to find an answer!”
Cruz responded soon thereafter, fact-checking the serious CNN personality. Cruz said that he was on CNN for 15 minutes and CNN aired “NONE” of the interview. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
CNN was very upset that Republicans were not coming on their programming in the wake of the school shooting tragedy this week. On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in Par