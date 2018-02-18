Soros Backed Pro-Mass Migration NGO Has Funds Frozen Amidst Sex Abuse, Fraud Claims

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), an open borders-backing NGO fronted by former Labour Foreign Secretary David Miliband has been accused of “hushing up” allegations of more than 30 crimes.

UK government ministers froze funds to the NGO, which is a major partner of globalist billionaire George Soros, “based on direct reporting of sexual harassment and fraud”, it was reported this week.

With nearly five and a half million pounds of taxpayer cash at stake, a team from the IRC was sent to look into claims made over the body’s behaviour in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But according to The Sun, when an IRC team was sent to Africa to look into 24 cases where the scandal was first reported, it found a further 13 ethics breaches.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Britain’s Department for International Development (DFID) addressed the allegations, saying: “We became aware of serious allegations relating to this programme in August 2016.” – READ MORE

