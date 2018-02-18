What a Lame Response: Joy Behar Claims She Was Joking, Not Smearing Christians as Nuts

Behar claimed she was a Christian, and said everyone at the table was a Christian as well, so of course she didn’t mean it as a slam:

Well that would make me mentally ill, since I’m a Christian myself. That would make my father mentally ill, my mother, my aunt, my daughter, this girl here [pointing to Sunny Hostin], you [pointing to Whoopi], you [pointing to Meghan McCain], I mean, of course not.

“I don’t mean to offend people but apparently I keep doing it,” she grinned.

Sounding less rehearsed, Behar dismissed any responsibility for what she said. “I mean, it was a joke. Comedians are in danger these days,” she stated.

“Mm-hmm,” Sunny Hostin agreed.– READ MORE

