What a Lame Response: Joy Behar Claims She Was Joking, Not Smearing Christians as Nuts
Behar claimed she was a Christian, and said everyone at the table was a Christian as well, so of course she didn’t mean it as a slam:
Well that would make me mentally ill, since I’m a Christian myself. That would make my father mentally ill, my mother, my aunt, my daughter, this girl here [pointing to Sunny Hostin], you [pointing to Whoopi], you [pointing to Meghan McCain], I mean, of course not.
“I don’t mean to offend people but apparently I keep doing it,” she grinned.
Sounding less rehearsed, Behar dismissed any responsibility for what she said. “I mean, it was a joke. Comedians are in danger these days,” she stated.
“Mm-hmm,” Sunny Hostin agreed.– READ MORE
