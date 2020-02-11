‘TECHNOCRATIC RACISM’: Bloomberg Allegedly Advocates For Targeting Minorities In Explosive Audio

Explosive audio was released on Monday that allegedly showed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg defending his stop-and-frisk policies at a 2015 Aspen Institute appearance by saying that law enforcement should target minorities “because that’s where all the crime is.”

The audio was released by podcast host Benjamin Dixon, who encouraged people to share it “far and wide.”

In the audio, Bloomberg allegedly says, “95% of your murders – murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16-25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city and that’s where the real crime is.”

Share this far and wide. Unless the mainstream media picks it up, it will be isolated to twitter. pic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 11, 2020

“You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed,” Bloomberg continued. “You want to spend the money on a lot of cops in the streets. Put those cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods.”

“So, one of the unintended consequences is people say, ‘oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.’ Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods,” Bloomberg continued. “Yes, that’s true. Why do we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them. And then they start say, ‘Oh I don’t want to get caught.’ So they don’t bring the gun. They still have a gun, but they leave it at home.” – READ MORE

