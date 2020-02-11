Asked Who’d Be Her V.P., Warren Sneers That Pence Is A ‘Dog’

Speaking at a townhall in Lebanon, New Hampshire on Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as usual resorting to a snide attitude, responded to a questioner who asked who her “Mike Pence” would be if she were elected president. Warren sneered, “I already have a dog.”

The voter asked Warren if she ever whispered to her dog, “Who is going to be my Mike Pence?” That prompted Warren’s derisive remark, according to The Hill.

Warren continued, “I want people who are there because they believe in public service. I want people who are gonna be good partners in this fight. I want people who are willing to pick up the tools that are already there and to use them on behalf of the public. It’s so easy to get discouraged and to say Mitch McConnell just ruins everything. There’s a lot of truth in that, too, but it isn’t everything. There is a lot we can still do.”

Warren added, “I want smart people. … I want people who have ideas. I want people who have worked in the fields. I want people who believe that they can be part of putting government on the side of our citizens instead of on the sides of giant corporations.” – READ MORE

