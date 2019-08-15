Tech moguls Jeffrey Epstein was connected to: Full list

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier arrested in July on charges of sex trafficking of underage girls, died by apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail on Saturday.
Throughout his life, he hobnobbed with world leaders and elite executives, including tech moguls.
Bill Gates, founder and former CEO of Microsoft: Gates met with Epstein at least once in 2013 to “discuss ways to increase philanthropic spending,” according to CNBC.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX: Stewart said he asked Epstein about a rumor that Musk had asked Epstein to compile a list of candidates to become Tesla’s new chairman.
Musk was also photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s been accused of being Epstein’s madam, at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood.
Scott Borgerson, CEO of CargoMetrics: The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that Maxwell was living in the home of Borgerson, CEO of the tech company CargoMetrics.
Marvin Minsky, MIT’s “father of artificial intelligence”:
MIT called Minsky, who died in 2016, the “father of artificial intelligence.” He was one of the MIT Media Lab’s founding members.
In a recently unsealed deposition published by The Verge earlier this month, a woman testified that she had been forced to have sex with Minsky at Epstein’s compound in the US Virgin Islands. – READ MORE