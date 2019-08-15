American flags on Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands lowered to half-staff

The American flags on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island were lowered to half-staff four days after he died in an apparent jailhouse suicide.

A boat captain cruising past Little St. James, located off the coast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, captured images and videos of the solemn sight Wednesday night.

“It was a real moment out there and it just felt so heavy,” said Captain Kelly Quinn, owner of Salty Dog Day Sails.

“I didn’t feel there was a realness of the end of Jeffrey Epstein until I saw that. That was a lot more literal.”

It wasn’t clear who lowered the two flags on opposite ends of the 70-acre island. But Quinn is nearly certain it was one of the employees Epstein hired to staff his lavish estate.

“They’re doing this as a remembrance, but the irony is he’ll only be remembered for the deviance,” said Quinn.

Quinn said the American flag on the nearby island that Epstein owns, Great St. James, was also flying at half-staff on Wednesday.