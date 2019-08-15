SDNY Confirms Epstein Investigation Will Move Forward

Despite Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, prosecutors say they plan to continue their investigation into the alleged crimes of child sex trafficking committed by Epstein and his associates. The office of the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York released a statement on Saturday promising it will be “standing for” Epstein’s victims:

“Today’s events are disturbing, and we are deeply aware of their potential to present yet another hurdle to giving Epstein’s many victims their day in Court. To those brave young women who have already come forward and to the many others who have yet to do so, let me reiterate that we remain committed to standing for you, and our investigation of the conduct charged in the Indictment — which included a conspiracy count — remains ongoing.”

Epstein reportedly hanged himself sometime on Friday night and was taken to a hospital the following morning, where he was pronounced dead. His suicide came hours after court documents were unsealed that detailed new sexual abuse allegations concerning Epstein and Ghislaine Maxell, his former girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator.

While Maxwell or any other of Epstein’s associates have not been named as co-conspirators in the case, former federal prosecutor Daniel C. Richman told the New York Times that prosecutors may have some names in mind. “Its use of conspiracy charges suggests it already has some living people in its sights,” Richman said. Investigators may also focus on Epstein’s finances as they attempt to shed light behind the source of his massive wealth and figure out how he was able to fund his alleged sex-trafficking operation over the years. – READ MORE