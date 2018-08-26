Tech Mogul John McAfee: ‘If We Are All Armed, We Are All Equal’ (VIDEO)

In another tweet McAfee embedded a video he said: “Look at the Wild West, before the Colt .45, men with guns shot, killed, and brutalized, those who did not [have them]. The the Colt .45 came around. Cheap, effective, everybody had one. What happened? You walked into a bar, you bumped into somebody, you f*cking apologized, you were stupid not to. If we are all armed, we are all equal.”

About my guns pic.twitter.com/MIwq5K6amN — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) May 26, 2018

McAfee suggests “the greatest periods of human history,” in which there existed “art, beauty, creativity, politeness, and gentle manners,” were all times wherein “every man, woman, and child was armed.” He made clear he has no plans to spend his days on this earth without a gun by his side. – READ MORE

Washington state’s Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a gun control initiative can appear on the state’s ballot during the November elections.

The decision from the court reversed a county judge’s decision earlier this month that threw out more than 300,000 signatures and blocked the proposed initiative, according to The Associated Press.

The signatures had been collected as part of a proposal, known as Initiative 1639, to put a gun regulations measure on the November ballot.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon initially blocked the petition because it did not follow election law. The AP noted that Dixon had ordered Washington’s secretary of State to halt the certification of the measure. – READ MORE